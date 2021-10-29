Ballet Folklorico Mexico Lindo

Members of Ballet Folklorico Mexico Lindo, a group based in Nampa, dance during the Tradition Keepers Folklife Festival at Four Rivers Cultural Center in 2019. A new folklorist has been selected for the 2021-22 seasons.

 Argus Observer, file

ONTARIO On Nov. 6, the Four Rivers Cultural Center 676 SW Fifth Ave. in Ontario, will hold the “Tradition Keepers Film” Festival with two presentations from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

According to a news release, the cultural center has been releasing traditions virtually through its Facebook page the last few months.

The first event of the festival will feature the following starting at 4 p.m. with Taiko Drumming, Folklorico Mexico and cowboy boot making.

Families can enjoy traditional crafts, joining in on unique cultural activities. People can also become a Taiko drummer or can learn how to craft cowboy boots.

The second event starting at 7 p.m. will feature cowboy poet Randi Johnson as she presents some of her work — followed by a carefully crafted selection of films celebrating Eastern Oregon Folklife, which include Sudanese Henna, folkloric music, saddle making, leather crafting and Basque Music & Dancing

The Four Rivers Cultural Center reminds people to observe COVID safety measures. Wear a mask, remain 6 feet apart where possible and wash your hands often.

For more information call the cultural center at (541) 889-8191.

Tags

Load comments