Four Rivers Cultural Center offers thrilling Members Night

Four Rivers Cultural Center and Museum staff, Trisha Fosberg-Phillips and Kami Henricks, prepare to transform the museum into a haunted museum tour for Members Night on Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. The event is free to members and $15 to the public.

 Submitted photo

ONTARIO — Members aren’t the only ones that can delight from a “wickedly fun evening” at Four Rivers Cultural Center and Museum on Friday. The night is free for members, however, members of the public can also attend the event for just $15.

Those who attend the event, from 7 to 9 p.m., will get to discover the origins of Halloween, as well as participate in activities and indulging in “lite bites and light refreshments.” Attendees are urged to wear costumes for the Halloween themed event.



