Four Rivers Cultural Center offers thrilling Members Night

Four Rivers Cultural Center and Museum staff, Trisha Fosberg-Phillips and Kami Henricks, prepare to transform the museum into a haunted museum tour for Members Night on Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. The event is free to members and $15 to the public.
ONTARIO — Members aren’t the only ones that can delight from a “wickedly fun evening” at Four Rivers Cultural Center and Museum on Friday. The night is free for members, however, members of the public can also attend the event for just $15.
Those who attend the event, from 7 to 9 p.m., will get to discover the origins of Halloween, as well as participate in activities and indulging in “lite bites and light refreshments.” Attendees are urged to wear costumes for the Halloween themed event.
The evening will begin with social hour from 6 to 6:30 p.m.and will feature the following activities.
Guests will get to walk through a portion of the museum for a spooky experience. Tanya Navarrete, director of marketing and development for the Cultural Center, explained that there won’t be anything gory, or too scary, such as people popping out.
“Sitting at a 3 on the 1-5 thrill scale, this haunted walkthrough is intended for all ages making this the perfect amount of scary,” reads a schedule.
Another activity, Frightening Feeling Box, will have those who are brave enough putting their hands inside boxes, and guessing the item after feeling the contents.
Also included in the evening is the HeART of the Garcia exhibit in the Harano Art Gallery. The exhibit officially opens on Thursday night. It features work of the Garcia family, of Ontario, including a father and his three grown children. Artwork includes metal works, tattoo portfolios, sketches and more.
“I think it’s so beautiful, something they share, but so unique to them,” Navarrete said. “They’re nervous. We’re excited. It’s their first time [showing in an art gallery] — their debut.”
To encourage visitors to purchase a membership, those who attend will get their entrance fee credited toward any membership level.
There are three membership level, each with three membership tags, according to Navarrete. As such, there are nine possible annual memberships, with the lowest being $20 for college students and the highest being $5,000 for businesses.
