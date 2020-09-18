ONTARIO
Four Rivers Cultural Center has a brand new event for the community to participate in. “Behind the Mask” is an initiative to cultivate “our region’s stories.”
The Cultural Center’s website, in describing this initiative, stated: “We’re looking for up to 2-minute videos of inspiration, awe or wonder; those messages that you want your community to hear as we all continue to venture onwards into 2020.”
Tanya Navarrete, marketing and development director, explained more about the project in an email on Sept. 16.
“This was a concept that came about during that particular brainstorming session a couple of months ago. When we gathered we had a general vision of wanting to connect to our community while simultaneously connecting the community to each other. To add to that, we recognize this year has had plenty of particular moments that may debilitate our way to see past the fog; for instance, having to wear a mask that is an everyday reminder of the unique circumstances we are experiencing,” wrote Navarrete.
Navarrete explained that the staff of Four Rivers Cultural Center is wanting to be a part of the cultivating of uplifting messages meant to inspire others. That is why she said that the Cultural Center is reaching out for “storytellers and creators of our region” for video submissions of no more than 2-minutes.
She said that this endeavor cannot be done alone and “we know we are more vibrant together.”
Navarrete said the Center is seeking those videos that “create those moments of positivity that we will air for the community to see.”
When asked if any submissions had been received yet, she said that as of Sept. 16, none had been received, however, “we recognize that everyone’s creative process may require a few days or weeks and we are patiently waiting.” Navarrete then said how the staff of Center is currently working on a submission of their own.
Is there a theme?
“Not necessarily, the guidelines are extremely broad: to stir up laughter, amazement, awe or wonder. We do ask for videos to be family-friendly and for creators to get exceptionally creative!” said Navarrete, who also wanted to remind everyone that there are approximately only 100 days left in the year 2020. She said that she hopes that the Center receives enough videos to “carry us into the rest of the year.”
The Center will premiere one new video each day based on the order the video was received.
“The Cultural Center is encouraging everyone to participate: kids, parents, teachers, law enforcement, first responders, organizations, businesses, pets, etc.”
“Essentially, we’ll have a daily dose of positivity for the community by the community,” Navarrete concluded.
