ONTARIO — More than 200 people attended an event that showcased the works of local artists held Friday at the Four Rivers Cultural Center’s Hikaru Mizu Japanese Garden. Dubbed Art and Soul, more than 20 local artists were able to display and sell their work at the event.
Mediums varied and included such varieties as poetry, acrylic and oil paintings and wood carvings.
Before the event had started artist Eddie Melendrez, of Ontario, who also serves on the Ontario City Council, sold three of his pieces to U.S. National Parks Service.
Melendrez said that he has been into art since he was a young child. The inspiration for his work comes from the fight to be seen and survival.
Another artist, Evalyn Nunez, has been painting since she was 12 years old, and said her art is how she expresses herself.
Some of her acrylic paintings include a canvas with art based on the film “Spiderman In The Spider Verse” and a painting inspired by Vincent Van Gogh’s “Starry Night.”
The Cultural Center’s outgoing Executive Director Matt Stringer said this event was not only for the community, but also to provide exposure for all the artists who took part in the event. Additionally, he noted that artists were able to keep 100% of the money earned from any sales.
Guests were also able to purchase food and drink from local vendors, along with listening to live music.
