Four Rivers Cultural Center gets window upgrade

ONTARIO — On Monday afternoon, visitors to the Four Rivers Cultural Center found crews from Coley Glass hard at work replacing “the two primary window facades in the front of the building” according to Matt Stringer, Executive Director of Four Rivers Cultural Center, in an email sent on Tuesday afternoon.
Stringer said that the work began on February 24 and 25 and then resumed on March 2 and 3. He went on to explain that the project was paid for by the Center’s own maintenance fund.
“We save as much money as we can for major repairs,” stated Stringer, “Out of the successful $300,000 capital campaign we were able to build a maintenance fund to take care of what we consider major projects. This reserve fund will be maintained. When money is spent from the fund we will take months where we have surplus to replenish it.”
The windows being replaced were the original windows when the building opened in 1997, which was 23 years ago. Stringer said that the metal casings had rusted and loosened the window panes which caused them to crack.
The look of the
new windows may differ from what they were before.
“We have changed the design of these large window sections. There are a lot fewer window panes now and much larger pieces of glass,” Stringer noted.
The Four River Cultural Center still has a long list of upgrades or repairs to make. Stringer mentioned that some of the improvements made so far include: New built-in sound and projection system throughout the building, Hikaru Mizu Japanese Garden upgrades to design — including new structures and fencing, new theatre floor, new conference tables… the list goes on.
Stringer said that there are projects in the works that include: a new theatre screen, a new theatre curtain and acoustic panels for the theatre.
