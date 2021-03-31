ONTARIO
An EASTER-avaganza is happening this Saturday.
Debuting at Four Rivers Cultural Center is “a reverse parade in celebration of the Easter holiday” reads an excerpt from the news release announcing the new program.
Members of the community are invited to attend the “drive-thru style event” where visitors will drive their cars at a slow pace through the Cultural Center’s parking lot “while taking in the scenery” that is intended to “transport viewers to another world.”
To participate, visitors will need to follow the signs when entering the cultural center parking lot using the Treasure Valley Community College entrance.
Traffic directors will be on hand to guide vehicles through the event’s layout. Visitors are encouraged to wear a mask and observe COVID-19 safety precautions as they take part in the event.
A soundtrack of “happy-go-lucky music” will be broadcasting on 93.5 FM, in addition to goodie bags also being available.
