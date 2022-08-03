Four Rivers Cultural Center celebrates a long history

ONTARIO — Twenty five years of the Four Rivers Cultural Center and Museum being a part of the community was the topic at the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Lunch Forum on Monday. The forum was held at the center and catered by Matsy’s restaurant.
Tanya Navarrete, marketing and development director for the Cultural Center, shared with attendees about her first time visiting the center, which happened about the time she was in the second grade.
She described in detail how she remembers “being in total awe and inspiration” of the exhibits at the museum.
“Twenty-five years later from when the Cultural Center first opened its doors to where are we now and what are we doing,” Navarrete explained as she introduced Jeneen Brown-Haven, director of programs and outreach.
When Brown-Haven took to the stage, she told attendees that while she’s only be with the center for “about two months” it feels like it’s been a lot longer, “in a good way.” Her position, as she described it, is to “facilitate and create” the programs offered by the center.
“We have a powerful message to share,” Brown-Haven said.
She asked for a show of hands when she posed the question of whether anyone in attendance had “been impacted” by a program that was presented by the Cultural Center. Then she asked the crowd to imagine if the center wasn’t here and how that would leave “a huge hole in the Ontario community.”
Executive Director Lynelle Christiani wrapped up the presentation saying how her vision for the future of the center is to increase the amount of programs and increase sustainability in addition to adding a “second floor” over the next 10 years, but did not expand on how that happened.
She concluded by saying, “Be a part of us, so we can be a part of you.”
