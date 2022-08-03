Four Rivers Cultural Center celebrates a long history

Four Rivers Cultural Center Executive Director, Lynelle Christiani addresses the attendees at the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce's Chamber Lunch Forum and reminds them of this year's anniversary.

 Griffin Hewitt | argus observer

ONTARIO — Twenty five years of the Four Rivers Cultural Center and Museum being a part of the community was the topic at the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Lunch Forum on Monday. The forum was held at the center and catered by Matsy’s restaurant.

Tanya Navarrete, marketing and development director for the Cultural Center, shared with attendees about her first time visiting the center, which happened about the time she was in the second grade.



