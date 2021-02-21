Four city committees get new members

ONTARIO
After tabling committee appointments to city boards at its Feb. 4 work session, due to Mayor Riley Hill’s absence, the Ontario City Council picked up the matter at its most recent meeting on Feb. 16.
Hill reviewed the applications for committee appointments only questioning the application of Blu Fortner to the Parks Committee.
“Isn’t he on the Planning Commission also?” asked Hill.
City Manager Adam Brown confirmed that to be true.
Hill was unsure as to whether someone can serve on more than one committee simultaneously.
“There’s no prohibition to serving on multiple committees,” said Brown, who said that Fortner was suggested by the Lion’s Club, who gave their recommendation for one of their members to represent them in the Parks Committee. He also said that Michelle Grimaldo would have continued to serve on the Parks Committee, but time restraints did not allow her to continue in that role.
Hill then asked for input from the council about serving on more than one committee.
Councilor Ken Hart said he had no problem with it.
“If he’s got the time and willing to do it,” said Hart.
Hill approved the following appointments
• Gary Taylor to the Airport Committee;
• Julianna Hernandez to the Diversity Advisory Committee;
• Lynelle Christiani to the Visitors and Conventions Bureau Board; and
• Blu Fortner to the Parks Committee.
The only other applicant aside from those selected was Argus Observer Publisher Brad Bailey, who also applied to be on the Visitors and Conventions board.
The council unanimously supported the appointments of those approved by Hill.
