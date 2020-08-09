VALE — According to a statement released from the Drexel H. Foundation, art camp kits will be available at the Foundation’s drive by distribution sites starting this week. Each kit is filled with 15 art activities along with printed instructions.
The statement goes on to describe how the kits include: paint, paint brushes, birdhouse-making materials, puppet-making kits and other art related items.
“We usually have performing and film/animation as part of our workshops and 4-6 activities on each of the three days of camp,” said Drexel H. Foundation President Sandijean Fuson.
According to the statement, all precautionary measures are being taken to ensure safety in light of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Staff at the distribution sites will social distancing and wearing masks.
“We miss seeing all the returning campers and the high school volunteers (who usually earn prom dresses/tuxes by helping) but this year is understandably different. We strive to serve the diverse families within our community, and engage youth in the arts by having these kits free!” said Fuson.
Drexel’s annual talent show
The statement also announces that Drexel’s annual talent show will be done through email submission at drexelfoundation@gmail.com. Anyone interested in participating is encouraged to submit a video of their talent to the provided email address. The competition is split into four categories by age: 4-11, 12-14, 15-19, and 20+. The first place winner of each category receives $100 and a trophy according to the statement.
Winners are to be announced on Aug. 13 on the Drexel H. Foundation’s website.
