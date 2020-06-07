VALE — For the first time since it began in 1999, the format will be switched up for this year’s Art in the Park on Flag Day, put on by the Drexel H. Foundation. The day has always included time to spruce up Wadleigh Park in Vale by painting the playground, and has also included a mini-mural competition.
This year will also include a competition, but it will be vastly different because of social distancing measures in due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of being on one day, it will be a 3-day format:
• The first part will be getting to supplies to artists, which will be done with a free supply drive-by from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday in front of the Grand Opera House at 147 Main St. All who want to enter the mini-mural competition can select a piece of wood, paintbrush and paints to take home to create their own art piece;
• Entries will be done through drive by drop-offs of completed art will be from 4 to 6 p.m. June 13; and
• Judging and display will be from noon to 1 p.m. at Wadliegh on Flag Day, June 14.
Participants will be able to set up a later appointment to pick up their art to take home and pick out a prize for participating.
Art In The Park on Flag Day was started to encourage patriotism and pride at the community playground and park.
The first place winner in each age category will receive a trophy, and everyone from everywhere is invited to participate in the free contest.
“We hope to raise awareness of our flag, the arts, and the importance of giving back to your community on this Patriotic Day. What is painted in each mural is up to the participant. It can have any theme: honor our flag, armed forces, kindness, unity. Or one can create a special Father’s Day mural,” said Sandijean Fuson, president of the foundation.
The public is invited to drive by Wadleigh Park at noon on June 14 to see all the entries and see who won the big best of show trophy.
Drexel Foundation’s commitment continues even in this unique time period of 2020.
“After 21 years we could not cancel it completely, we as with many organizations, have to pivot to deliver programing. Since so many events have been taken from our children it was vital to keep this event going, especially this year,” Fuson said. “This is a blend of at home and public art. We all need the chance to engage in the arts, grow in self- esteem, express ourselves and be awarded with prizes for participating.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.