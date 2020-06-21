ONTARIO — “A little help can go a long way,” stated Barb Higinbotham, Executive Director of Community in Action, at Wednesday night’s Transitional Shelter Feedback Forum at Four Rivers Cultural Center.
The forum, hosted by Community in Action and the City of Ontario, two of the partners in the temporary pilot emergency homeless shelter project, reported their analysis of the project.
The third partner in this community project was Origins Faith Community, whose pastor, James Vogt, confirmed in late April that the church would no longer be involved with project operations following the official April 30 closing of the shelter.
The panel was made up of Higinbotham, Heather Echeveste, Community in Action’s Housing Programs Manager, and Ontario City Manager Adam Brown.
Higinbotham said that while Ontario does not have a homeless shelter, the need to house homeless individuals is ongoing and evaluating the temporary homeless shelter project is important to moving forward.
“We wanted to learn as much as we could,” said Higinbotham.
The city-owned lot where the temporary shelter operated is located across NE 3rd Avenue from Nichols Accounting on North Oregon Street and currently still has the 16 tiny house units that made up the shelter on the premises. Higinbotham said that the original plan was to have 20 units on the lot, but had to “scale back to sixteen.”
Higinbotham noted the challenges faced by the temporary shelter both before and after the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic took hold. She said that the closing of the New Hope Shelter, the day shelter located on Northwest Second Street, which provided essential services like shower and laundry facilities, had an impact on the temporary shelter project as the closure happened just days prior to the units being occupied.
Community weighs in
Members of the community were present to offer their input on the project.
Mary Butler, a nearby resident, who had previously voiced opposition to the project, stated that the site was unkept during the project’s duration. She then asked if there was a specific set of criteria that the temporary residents had to meet in order to stay at the site.
“Everyone that stayed there had a case plan,” Echeveste said, answering Butler’s question.
Bob Kemble, CEO of Nichols Accounting, followed with a statement of his own, saying that with the shelter project next door, he noticed “a lot of increased traffic.”
Kemble also said that some of his employees had been approached by people staying at the shelter project who had asked them for money.
“It was just as I thought. It was a real nuisance,” stated Kemble.
Speaking in favor of the project was shelter site volunteer, Cheri Dodson.
Dodson, along with her husband, invested several hours a day working at the site.
“Five homeless people helped my husband clean up the city’s property. They took pride, they helped,” said Dodson.
Dodson then revealed, that she herself had been homeless and did not have a home until July of the previous year with the help of Community in Action.
“Maybe people should start looking how to help, not to hinder,” she said.
What’s next?
Brown said that the 16 moveable units are “assets that can be redeployed.” The mobility of the housing units is an attractive feature as discussion about moving them to be used elsewhere has been suggested.
The panel, after public comment concluded, said that the next step is to find a new location for the shelter project.
“Wherever we plan on moving it, we want input,” said Brown.
