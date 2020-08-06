Forum answers community questions on pool, with indoor option unlikely for now

ONTARIO — For one hour on Wednesday afternoon, Ontario Recreation District Director Andrew Maeda saw in front of a black backdrop to discuss the future of the aquatic center, mainly touching on how cost works when it comes to pools.
After having Design West’s Chris Vondemkamp walk through the six options that were brought to the Recreation District, Maeda took the floor and answered questions that were sent in via a survey the district has live on its website.
And one of the biggest items for him was discussing the cost of the aquatic center.
“Cost is a big part of this,” Maeda said, adding that it’s not going to be just the cost of building the pool, but also “what can the district maintain through every year?”
One of the hard truths that he said on Wednesday was that it is unlikely that the Ontario pool will be indoor (and year-round) any time soon.
Maeda said that the district can commit about $300,000 per year to maintain the aquatic facility, and the cost of operating and maintaining an indoor pool could run to over $500,000. Because of this,
“The district would be able to maintain an outdoor pool a lot longer,” he said. “Maybe indefinitely.”
Maeda said that an indoor pool in Ontario could have a life expectancy of five years.
“We need to save this facility from ever closing again,” he said. “And that’s one of my biggest nightmares.”
A native of Ontario, Maeda said he knows how big of a deal it is for the city to have the pool opened again, which is why it has become the top priority for the district since he took the position a year ago.
“I know the community keeps seeing this over and over for the last eight years,” he said. “After seeing things close, like the pool and the golf course, it was emotional to come back and see them still closed.”
Another forum for the Aquatic Center is scheduled for Friday. The district’s Pool Committee will be meeting on Aug. 13 to discuss what option they would like to move forward with. That option will have to be voted on by the Recreation District’s Board of Directors on Sept. 7.
Maeda said is timeframe for reopening the pool could be as little as two years, if they are able to have a major part of the funding done by the winter, then construction could begin in the spring and the following summer could see the grand opening.
FAQs
Maeda said that some of the most commonly asked questions of the Recreation District stem from common misconceptions. Firstly, he reminded people at the forum that the district is no longer part of the city.
The Ontario Recreation District was created via the November 2018 election, as a way to take over operation of the Ontario Recreation Department, which was cut from the city’s budget at the end of that year. Ontario Recreation District is not funded by the City of Ontario, but rather through a separate property tax.
And because they are separate from the city, and recreation districts are not on the list of entities that receive the tax payments, the recreation district does not receive money from marijuana taxes that come through the city via the dispensaries in Ontario.
The options
The options that Design West came up ranged in cost from $2.5 million to $4.2 million, and were generally in one of two categories: outdoor or indoor.
Maeda said the district is able to commit about $300,00 per year to the aquatic center and is currently on pace to having about $700,000 saved up by the end of the 2020-21 fiscal year to put toward reopening the pool.
The outdoor options, of which there are three, are the cheapest overall; they range from $2.5 million to $3.1 million. In two of the options, the roof and exterior walls would be demolished and the pilasters and beams would be refinished while newly exposed walls would be insulated to outdoor code. One of those options also includes a design component that creates a direct line of sight and physical access between the pool and the Ontario Splash Park.
During a meeting in late July, Vondemkamp brought the sixth option, which was a complete demolition of the building, leaving just the pool. That came out to a similar price as the other two outdoor options.
For year-round pool use, the Pool Committee would need to seek the indoor options. There are three options for the indoor pool, all of which give the pool the ability to operate both in an outdoor and indoor capacity:
• Demolishing the existing roof, refinishing the pilasters and beams and fitting a temporary structure.
• Demolishing the existing roof, refinishing the pilasters and beams and fitting an inflated dome to enclose the pool.
• Renovation of the roof and the skylights, removal of portions of the exterior walls and fitting the openings with a skirting system.
According to the Design West plan, the first option would likely need a tensioned fabric structure (one that will need to be custom made) as one that’s not made in that capacity would struggle with the air pressure in the building. According to Vondemkamp, a pool space requires negative air pressure to prevent overly humid and chemical-filled air from moving around the building, and air-inflated structure would require positive air pressure to support its weight.
In the case of the inflated dome, Design West said it was an option, but it would be hard to do, as it would likely affect the space around the pool, making it not to code.
One issue with the indoor options that were presented, he said, is that the temporary structures will lead to high energy costs as they will lose heat during the cold months. Maeda also added that indoor pools tend to have a shorter lifespan, as they are more expensive to maintain. He said if Ontario were to decide on an indoor pool right away, then they run the risk of facing closing it again as the costs of keeping it open rise.
The indoor options do not include any work on locker rooms, restrooms or the lobby area, which would have to be renovated in a future project.
In all of the options that were submitted to the Recreation District, $1.3 million is estimated for “basic renovations and repairs” to the existing pool. This includes items like new piping and sealing cracks.
A complete replacement of the current pool would cost up to $1.65 million, Vondenkamp said.
Design West’s Bill Hamlin said that if the Recreation District is able to decide on what it wants and gets the funding in line, the construction could take between one to two years to complete, depending on what season the work starts.
