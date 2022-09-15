Former technician cleared in case of missing evidence

These small lockers used to be the Ontario Police Department stored evidence for intake prior to an overhaul that was done largely due to evidence that was discovered missing in 2021. David Worth, the part-time evidence technician who was on paid administrative leave has been cleared. However, another officer tied to the case remains on leave until the Oregon Department of Justice decides what to do with the investigation conducted by Oregon State Police.

 Leslie Thompson, file |

Argus Observer

ONTARIO — Former Ontario Police Department Evidence Technician David Worth has been cleared in the investigation into missing evidence from the evidence room. That investigation began in August of 2021. Almost a year later, in July, Malheur County District Attorney told the Argus Observer he had not seen anything from OSP at that time and the police chief told the council he was still waiting for direction from the DA on what to do about officers on paid administrative leave.

At the Ontario City Council meeting on Sept. 13, Chief Michael Iwai provided the most recent update regarding full-time equivalent members on paid leave. He stated that after the council sought information at its last meeting in July, he had provided that to them by email in August, but there had since been a change.



