Ontario City Council had many speakers during the public comments portion of its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday night, with the majority speaking about fines regarding ordinance violations. It is noteworthy that one of those speakers was former Dallas Brockett, former Ontario Code Enforcement Officer.
He started by saying he wanted to discuss code enforcement.
“I know there’s been a little bit of talk about not refilling my position when I left,” said Brockett.
He said that decision was made by Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero.
Brockett went on to say he also wanted to discuss “undoing everything [he] worked so hard on to try to accomplish and make this city cleaner.”
He said code enforcement officers have a “huge, long list” of duties pertaining to the job that “patrol” is not going to take on.
“Code enforcement is very important for our community,” stated Brockett.
He said that when he was first hired by the Ontario Police Department, the ordinances “had no teeth” with “fines being dropped” and “extensions given” to violators with repeat offenses.
Brockett said that citations are unable to be mailed to violators who live out of state.
He said that some cases lasted for “several months or a year long.”
Then he said the idea was to “abate everything.”
“Let’s go in, let’s hold the violator’s hand and let’s just abate everything. Right?” said Brockett.
He said this approach cost the city and taxpayers “thousands of dollars every fiscal year.”
“Why civil penalties?” he asked, Because “fines could be mailed to out of state violators, not meant to make money, but to aid in recouping the administrative and staff cost. It is a pipeline, it’s not a bunch of money coming in all at once. ”
He said that staff did see a need in lowering the appeal fee for violators who wish to appeal their fine, but at the time that the ordinance was drafted, the city council at the time kept the $250 filing fee.
“We wanted to make the civil penalty matrix $1,200 instead of $2,000,” said Brockett.
He said that he was present to speak because he “values the community” and has a lot of history in it.
“The council here is undoing all of my hard work,” said Brockett, “They’re attempting to rip it apart and go backwards.”
He said that in his closing statement that “it’s personal” and listed what he viewed as a conflict of interest with Mayor Riley Hill and how the council never questioned Zach Olson, attorney with Yturri Rose who is representing Hill in a lawsuit against the city. Brockett said that one of the examples used by Olson in his statement at the most recent city council work session was incorrect and alleged that Brockett and the city’s current code enforcement officer Rick Reyna were taking pictures of a property on New Year’s Eve and sent a fine to the property own in response. He said that he was no longer working for OPD during New Year’s Eve and Reyna was not working that night.
Brockett said that if the council “cuts code enforcement altogether” they’re not just affecting “a number” or “a person” they are affecting a family in reference to Reyna.
Although the matter was on the agenda for Tuesday’s council. After hearing Brockett speak on the matter, the council tabled the talk for another time.
During the discussion over the matter, Councilor John Kirby proposed a one-time fine of $100 for violations until a more comprehensive plan could be considered. So the move to do a flat rate, passed, thereby lifting the freeze that was placed at the beginning of the month on violations of the city’s weed and trash ordinance.
Councilor Ken Hart, who had proposed a total overhaul of the program after hearing about the suggestion of amnesty, suggested the city put together a work group to further discuss a solution to the matter.
However, that motion did not carry.
City Manager Adam Brown, said during a phone call this morning that the proposed amnesty on civil penalties will go back to the full council on its June 3 work session.
