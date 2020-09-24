Former head of HR at Fry Foods now facing federal charges, too

Report COVID fraud schemes

For information about the Department of Justice’s efforts to stop illegal COVID-19-related activity, visit www.justice.gov/coronavirus.

The public is urged to report suspected fraud schemes related to COVID-19 (the Coronavirus) to the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) hotline by phone at (866) 720-5721 or via an online reporting form available at www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/webform/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.