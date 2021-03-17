ONTARIO
In response to the public comments made by members of the community in which allegations were directed at Ontario City Council President Freddy Rodriguez at the council’s March 4 study session, the council heard from Ontario City Attorney Larry Sullivan at its most recent meeting on Tuesday night. He outlined the few instances in which a member of the City Council can be removed from their position.
Sullivan opened by saying that “the question posed to him” pertained to what kind of authority the City Council has in regulating the conduct of a member of the council.
Sullivan noted that because city councilors are elected officials the options for removing them “are very few.” He went on to say, “as a matter of fact, they’re non-existent, except in a very few cases.”
Sullivan said one of those instances would be if the council member ceased being a registered voter, that would be basis for removal.
If a council member fails to meet any other qualifications for serving as a city council member, including moving outside of city limits, “the city has the right to declare a vacancy in that position.”
“But none of those qualifications deal with offenses that are not criminal offenses,” said Sullivan.
He said, however, that the council could “theoretically take steps to censure a council member.” Sullivan said that this measure would be “to make a statement to the public” rather than any kind of formal disciplinary action.
He said the council has “very little it can do,” but could support a recall, however, that would be up to the individual council members.
Sullivan concluded by saying those are really the only options available to the council.
The two speakers who addressed the council following Sullivan’s explanation of options were former city councilors Martin Justus and Dan Capron.
Justus read from a letter in which he alleges that Rodriguez’s actions “are not only a distraction, but are unbecoming of an elected official.”
He said that Rodriguez needs be removed from the position of council president and taken off all of his committee assignments, that a council member’s “misdeeds” have “consequences.”
Justus referenced social media being used by Rodriguez to “slander” members of the community.
Capron echoed the sentiment of Justus, saying that he supported the words in the letter.
“I just came because I support the letter and everything that was said,” stated Capron.
The letter concluded with a request for Rodriguez to resign from the council and Justus listed former city councilors and mayor as signers.
The newspaper removed the signatures at the bottom of the letter as those could not be verified before press time.
Rodriguez was not present during the comments.
Since the public comments were made at the March 4 study session, Cydney Cooke, Ontario resident filed a petition to recall Rodriguez on the night of March 9 will have until early June to gather the required 494 signatures.
