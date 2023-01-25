Former Centennial High School standout drafted third overall in NWSL draft

Former Centennial High School and Boise Timbers-Thorns Emily Madril standout prepares to take a shot on goal while playing for the Florida State Seminoles during the 2022 season. Following the 2023 NWSL draft, Madril will compete for the Orlando Pride as a professional soccer player.
BOISE — On Jan. 12, former Centennial High School and Boise Timbers-Thorns standout Emily Madril was drafted third overall in the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League, NWSL, draft. After growing up in Boise, Madril competed for Centennial her freshman year before moving to Florida to compete for Navarre High School for the remainder of her high-school career.
In Florida, she netted 107 goals while dishing out 70 assists, and won Florida Dairy Farmer Miss Soccer and FHSAA 4A Player of the Year her senior year — according information from the Idaho Press.
Following graduation, she furthered her education along with her athletic career as she competed for the Florida State Seminoles. However, she decided to forgo her senior year, due to frustrations with the program “not respecting” their players’ voices when it came to the decision of a new coach, according to Just Women Sports.
As a result, she entered the NWSL draft rather than competing her senior year at Florida State. In the draft, Madril was selected third overall in the first round by the Orlando Pride, continuing her soccer career in Florida.
