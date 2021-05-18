ONTARIO — Housing Developer Clayton Crowhurst from Northwest Housing Alternatives out of Clackamas, was the guest speaker at the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce forum luncheon at Four Rivers Cultural Center Monday afternoon. The entity is a nonprofit developer of affordable housing in Oregon, according to its website.
Blueprints have been drawn up for the project to redevelop the former Presbyterian Community Care Center building, with hopes to have construction begin by June with people moving in during the summer of 2022. Crowhurst said that the tentative construction timeline is 12 to 13 months.
The building was formerly a senior assisted living facility that opened in 1960 and in operation until 2017. Future plans call for the 50,000 square-foot space to have 56 units of “courtyard-style housing,” according to Crowhurst. The building was sold to Northwest Housing Alternatives in 2018.
Crowhurst said that this project is what he hopes is going to be “the first of many” planned affordable housing projects in this area.
He said that the former community care center has a “strong history” and a “connection to the community” and these are just some of the reasons why the plan is to “redevelop” the existing structure rather than leveling it and constructing a new building in its place. He said that the building has a lot of a “great attributes,” however renovating an existing building does bring with it “a lot of headaches” also, but “part of a rehab project is, it makes you think.”
Crowhurst expressed that seeking feedback from the community, including addressing questions, was one of the main reasons for the presentation.
“We actually put a roof over, I think now it’s about 3,500 people’s head every night as an organization,” he said.
Crowhurst said that in addition to housing, the organization also provides a variety of services, such as “vouchers” to help individuals cover their rent, as well as “wealth-building programs” and mental health help. He said this is a way to help people not “worry about where they’re going to be living at.”
Crowhurst said that as far as residents go, he wants to have a “unit mix” which means having individuals and families of varying income levels, or average median income in the same general space.
Some of the issues potential residents may be dealing with, he noted, include “chronic and persistent mental illness” and “homelessness” and other issues that require “more wraparound services.” For this reason, he said some of these services will be made available on-site, with providers having office space in the building.
Crowhurst said that the outcomes tend to be better having a mixed population like this “as opposed to congregating one type of resident,” emphasizing that this is a “community project.” He said the idea is to put “a lot of services, a lot of support there.”
Community organizations Euvalcree, Community in Action, Lifeways, Oregon Department of Human Services and Malheur County Housing Authority are all among the service partners listed in the site’s “project vision.”
