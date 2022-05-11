Food truck fly in will include airplane tours

ONTARIO — It doesn’t matter how you get there — flying, driving, walking or otherwise — officials are urging citizens to drop into the Ontario Municipal Airport on Saturday for a Food Truck Fly In.
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and food will be available for purchase from at least two local eateries who have confirmed they’ll be there — Mal’s Diner out of Vale and Jay’s Hot Dogs out of Ontario. Others have backed out for various reasons, and Bargaritas remained a maybe on Tuesday morning.
This was the latest update on the event from Ontario Municipal Airport Manager Justin Zysk.
He said that he had notified seven to eight regional and local pilot groups about the fly-in about a month ago, and that there notable interest in the event.
“I’m expecting a large amount of fly in traffic,” Zysk said.
As such, attendees will be able to check out the planes, he said, adding that they were going to attempt to have easy access to some of the nicer looking planes.
Those interested in doing more than looking at planes and facilities will also have the opportunity to purchase an airplane tour offered by new fixed base operator Silverhawk Aviation.
Details were still being worked out on flight tours on Tuesday, however, Alisha Sweeney, director of sales and marketing, said that with recent weather, they opted to go for airplane tours rather than helicopters.
“With winds, helicopters are more sensitive,” she said.
As such, they were working on airplane tours from Ontario to Weiser, which will be offered at a discounted price, according to Sweeney.
The company will be hosting an open house at the same time as the fly in and urge attendees to stop in and learn more about the offerings. Staff will also be offering tours of the operation, and will be serving coffee and cookies from local bakery, Bake-a-Deli.
Zysk said the event is essentially an open door to Ontario.
“I want to try to fix the reputation the airport has gotten over the last couple of years and to show that Ontario has an airport manager who cares about what the general aviation community wants,” he said in a phone interview on Tuesday morning. “I’m willing to listen. As part of that, I put an event together to invite them to come chat, have fund, food and see what Ontario is all about.
