ONTARIO — The snowball effect of the rising cost of everything coupled with the end of pandemic emergency SNAP benefits in March is impacting the Ontario community in a major way, with those distributing food to those in need having recently seen a major uptick.

For the past several Tuesdays, the line of cars for those picking up food boxes from the Next Chapter Food Pantry & Garden at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church has stretched out for more than a-quarter mile. It starts in front of the pantry on Southwest Fifth Street with cars parking along the sidewalk. It then stretches out to Southwest Ninth Avenue and wraps around to Southwest Fourth Street.



Tags

Load comments