Dave Henderson, volunteer and board member for the Next Chapter Food Pantry & Garden, wheels out a cart full of groceries to a vehicle waiting curbside at the St. Matthew’s site on Southwest Fifth Street in Ontario on June 20. The site is open from noon to 2 p.m. every Tuesday and has seen numbers going up since the first of the year, including recently doubling.
ONTARIO — The snowball effect of the rising cost of everything coupled with the end of pandemic emergency SNAP benefits in March is impacting the Ontario community in a major way, with those distributing food to those in need having recently seen a major uptick.
For the past several Tuesdays, the line of cars for those picking up food boxes from the Next Chapter Food Pantry & Garden at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church has stretched out for more than a-quarter mile. It starts in front of the pantry on Southwest Fifth Street with cars parking along the sidewalk. It then stretches out to Southwest Ninth Avenue and wraps around to Southwest Fourth Street.
Numbers have been picking up there since about May and have sometimes doubled.
“It’s been a little inconsistent, but in general it has been going up since the first of the year,” said board member and volunteer Dave Henderson, who also runs the pantry garden.
He was one of several volunteers there on June 20 helping load up boxes then wheel them out in grocery carts to vehicles waiting curbside, loading them up with food boxes and sending them on their way.
“In the past two months, numbers have significantly increased,” Henderson said. “This site averages 60 families.”
However, in a recent week, there were 120 who needed food.
The pantry gets food from donations and the Oregon Food Bank and supplements that with the garden, which grows a variety of crops throughout the year.
“We try to grow things we don’t get from OFB,” Henderson said.
At this time of year, those crops are leafy greens and radishes, but will soon be switched over to squash, beans, beets and other seasonal vegetables.
Henderson said he has been on the board for six years and has overseen the garden since 2010, the year after it was started.
“We are in desperate need in the garden, particularly for a gardener, but can always use drop-in help,” he said.
All told, there are about 20 to 25 regular volunteers who help out in a variety of ways, including harvesting crops on Monday and Thursday mornings and delivering garden produce on Tuesdays to the other Next Chapter site at First Christian Church.
At St. Matthew’s site, it takes a minimum of six people to run a shift, Henderson said.
Anybody interested in volunteering is urged to stop by either pantry while the facilities are open. Hours are from from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Saint Matthew’s, 762 S.W. Fifth St., and from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at First Christian Church, 180 N.W. First St.
The site at First Christian takes fewer volunteers, Henderson said, as it is more spacious and set up in a market style. People can go in and customize their boxes, by getting to select certain items from the shelves that closely match their preference. In an example for protein, a person might find themselves making a choice between peanut butter and a can of tuna fish.
On June 20, two people stopped by St. Matthews to ask about volunteering, and volunteers there said they could always use more help.
This included Carol Morgan, who volunteers at the pantry twice a month.
“We’re an agriculture community,” she said. “We’ve got to take care of our people.”
