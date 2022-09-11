VALE — Let them eat cake … and lots of it.
Adalyn Tolman, the baker in question, had cakes she had baked featured in a portion of the program where kids with social media accounts display their homemade treats.
In a phone interview with her mom, Jennifer Tolman, the newspaper found out more about this budding baker.
“For her 12th birthday, she had a cake sale and raised a little over $1,000 for the local Lion’s Club,” said Jennifer.
Her charitable work for the club was likely inspired by her grandfather, John Perry, who is a Lion’s Club member.
She also described how Adalyn, the year before raised approximately $700 for Vale Community Coalition.
When asked if baking is something that Adalyn aspires to do as a future employment opportunity, Jennifer said her daughter wants to be a teacher, but would like to do baking “as a side hustle.”
Fans of the young baker who are social media savvy can follow her pastry-laden exploits on Instagram. Her account, cakesbyadalyn, is managed by her parents and shows all manner of colorful creations. Included on this account are videos of how one of her cakes goes from a basic crumb base all the way through the frosting process to the finished product. Videos like the one which was just described as time-elapsed, so Adalyn is moving much faster than normal and minutes turn into milliseconds.
Vale Mayor Tom Vialpando is who brought Adalyn’s pastry-prepping abilities to the attention of the newspaper with an email, calling her cakes “awesome.”
“He [the mayor] has been quite a cheerleader for us,” confirmed Jennifer.
