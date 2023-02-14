STATE OF OREGON — Food For All Oregonians is an Oregon campaign seeking to ensure that all residents in the state have access to food. This campaign is a form of state legislation introduced to the Oregon Legislature as Senate Bill 610 and the purpose is to “extend food assistance to more than 62,000 Oregonians,” according to information obtained from a news release received on Jan. 12.
The release goes on to state that the campaign is “co-convened by Oregon Food Bank and Partners for a Hunger-Free Oregon.”
According to the legislative overview of this bill, it is related to “public assistance; declaring an emergency.” SB 610 “Establishes Food for All Oregonians Program within Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to provide nutrition assistance to residents of this state who would qualify for federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program but for immigration status.” This bill would require the Department of Human Services to formulate an advisory group to “recommend metrics to evaluate success of department” in processing applications and request for public assistance “with respect, courtesy, fairness and dignity.”
While no statements have been issued as listed in the overview of the bill, the language does state that this bill “may have fiscal impact” and “may have revenue impact,” without specific number forecasts available yet.
A virtual press conference explaining more about the scope for the proposed legislation was held on Feb. 7.
Jacki Ward-Kehrwald, communications lead for Partners for a Hunger-Free Oregon and co-steward of the communications work group for this campaign, was the mediator.
There were four speakers to explore more about the objectives of this campaign and provide an overview.
Aldo Solano Mendez, strategic partnerships manager at Oregon Food Bank and one of the “call managers of the Food For All Oregonians campaign” provided a brief overview about the campaign.
“Oregon Food Bank and Partners for a Hunger Free Oregon came together in 2021 with the shared vision of a more equitable and just Oregon where immigration status does not perpetuate poverty or limited access to our safety net,” said Mendez.
He went on to say that introducing this legislation will begin to address “an exclusion in food assistance programs” affecting immigrants, refugees and other marginalized populations in the state. Mendez said that these exclusions are associated with “Oregon’s long history of racism.”
The campaign’s efforts, said Mendez, are “supported by a diverse coalition of more than 85 organizations and allies from across Oregon.”
He said SB 610 means to address an issue that communities have experienced for “a very, very long time.”
Mendez acknowledged that there have been “significant investments” made toward advancing the rights of immigrants in Oregon, however, despite all of the previous efforts, “current food assistance policies continue to exclude more than 62,000 Oregonians from the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) simply because of immigration status.”
He continued by saying that as communities still struggle with the effects of COVID-19’s “ongoing impact,” these people are also contending with the rising cost of living.
“We know that when we all have access to food, we’re all better off,” said Mendez.
SB 610, he said, “extends same eligibility and benefit criteria as the Federal SNAP program” to the excluded populations he had previously highlighted while making “applying for assistance more culturally responsive and welcoming.”
Mendez said that this bill is sponsored by more that 15 legislators from both chambers.
Jackie Leung, executive director of Micronesian Islander Community, a Salem-based nonprofit agency that provides services to the Micronesian and Pacific Islander communities, spoke next.
“I am here to express my support for Senate Bill 610, Food For All Oregonians, which would expand access to SNAP coverage to all Oregonians including members of the community I serve,” said Leung.
She drew attention to the plights of COFA citizens or legal nonimmigrants who are allowed to live and work in the United States without a visa. COFA is the acronym that stands for Compact of Free Association and includes people from Marshall Islands, Micronesia and Palau.
Leung estimated that there are approximately 10,000 COFA citizens that live in Oregon.
Patrona Dominguez-Francisco, Leadership and Advocacy Coordinator with Adelante Mujeres was the next speaker.
She said that she is in support of the SB 610 because it provides food that is “free of systemic barriers” then described a rhetorical scenario in which she asked how anyone would like it if they received food that was past the expiration date, for example.
Sen. Wlnsvey Campos, D-Aloha, one of SB 610’s sponsors was the next to speak saying “food is a human right” and she is “proud to sponsor” this legislation.
“Food is a vital resource that has not been prioritized,” said Campos.
She said that hunger is an “equity issue” and also disproportionately affects people with disabilities, LGBTQ people and people in rural areas.
Campos expressed how she feels it necessary “to get it through the legislature this session.”
