STATE OF OREGON — Food For All Oregonians is an Oregon campaign seeking to ensure that all residents in the state have access to food. This campaign is a form of state legislation introduced to the Oregon Legislature as Senate Bill 610 and the purpose is to “extend food assistance to more than 62,000 Oregonians,” according to information obtained from a news release received on Jan. 12.

The release goes on to state that the campaign is “co-convened by Oregon Food Bank and Partners for a Hunger-Free Oregon.”



