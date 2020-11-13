ONTARIO
The annual food drive for Help Them To Hope will be held Saturday starting at about 8 a.m., in Ontario, Payette, Fruitland and New Plymouth with Scouts and Just Serve Volunteers collecting food left out on doorsteps until about 11 a.m., according to Delilah Cana, Help Them To Hope committee secretary.
The drive is part of the Help To Hope Campaign to provide assistance to people in need during the holiday season through delivery of food and toy boxes jus before Christmas.
In addition to having food pickups there will be sites where people can drop off food at the St. Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario parking lot, the St. Luke’s parking lot in Fruitland, the HTTH Warehouse in Payette and the Internet Truckstop parking lot in New Plymouth, Cana said.
The warehouse is on North 16 Street, across from the Maverick Country Store.
