ONTARIO
As the COVID-19 pandemic holds sway, obtaining food for some people is becoming a greater challenge as seen in the numbers of people applying for the Meals-On-Wheels program in Ontario.
The number of people receiving meals through the service has multiplied over the last year, said Sandy Shelton, executive director of the Malheur Council on Aging, which provides services to seniors and disabled.
Last year at this time, the number of people receiving Meals-on-Wheels was 64, Shelton said, and at last count the current number is 124.
“We have about doubled,” she said.
Additionally, there are 30 people on the waiting list.
“People are just scared,” Shelton sad.
Meals-on-Wheels is funded two-thirds by federal dollars passed through the state, and one-third local funds which, in this case, comes from the annual Festival of Trees event, Shelton said.
“There is more need,” she added.
The people on the waiting list are more than the agency can afford. One proposal is to seek donations of $59 from individuals, groups or organizations to supply one person meals for a month.
The bus service provided by MCOA is functioning as normal, Shelton said.
“Many times a day the buses are sanitized.”
The number of riders did drop, she said, but have picked back up. MCOA offers a routed service through the city of Ontario, on an hourly basis.
There also are twice daily trips to Vale and Nyssa. There is also dial-a-ride service. To arrange for pickup, call (541) 881-0000.
