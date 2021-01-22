ONTARIO
A news release issued by the City of Ontario on Thursday afternoon revealed the identity of the new manager of the Ontario Municipal Airport — Erik Hartley.
According to the release, Hartley “brings a diverse background in aviation to the City of Ontario.”
Hartley holds a master’s degree in Aviation Safety and is currently completing a doctorate in Aviation Management.
In addition to his education, Hartley served for six years with the United States Air Force and the Federal Aviation Administration in the position of Aviation Safety Assistant and as the Lead Airport Planner with McFarland Johnson.
“I’m honored to be given the opportunity to become the Airport Manager at the Ontario Municipal Airport. Within this role, I’m excited to be its champion at a local, regional, and national level,” said Harley in reference to his new opportunity.
Hartley’s hiring comes after the previous airport manager, Dan Beaubien, retired from the position in December.
