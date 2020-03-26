FRUITLAND — At the Fruitland City Council’s second regular meeting of the month on Monday, representatives of the Idaho Transportation Department presented their plans for rehabilitating the Snake River Visitors Center and rest area along Interstate 84 eastbound, which has been closed since last year. The Department gave a powerpoint presentation to illustrate what options were considered prior to the meeting.
Caleb Lakey, Administrator for District 3 (Southwest Idaho), talked about the state of the rest area, which has been closed to the public since the summer.
“There was some sloughing taken off down the hillside” along the river, according to Lakey. “The system is currently on a well and there’s a leach field; What we were having was a problem with… the hillside sloughing off.”
Lakey summarized that the leach field is fully saturated due to a layer of clay immediately beneath the leach field, meaning it cannot be used further due to pollution concerns with the river.
Tony Pierce, ITD’s Facilities Program Manager, summarized the options considered in working to reopen the rest area.
“When we found out about the leaching, we did a few things right away,” said Pierce.
Among the things Pierce said the Department did were:
- Drilling at the site to determine the cause of the leaching, which discovered the clay layer.
- Alerted the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, and together the agencies decided to shut the rest stop down.
- Made the determination that the soil, 30 feet deep, could not be unsaturated.
The Department then reached out to Hummel Architects and The Land Group Civil Engineers to weigh various options.
- One would see the rest area connected to the City of Ontario, which would require routing sewage across the river.
- Route waste to the median along Interstate 84.
- Route waste to the City of Fruitland sewer system via the Hidden Meadows subdivision.
- Acquiring an adjacent property to the south of the rest area and establish a new leach field.
Together with The Land Group, the Department determined that the Fruitland option was most viable, albeit with the need for a lift station to bring sewage up a hill due to elevation differences.
Lakey and Pierce said they wish to partner with the city, and even though ability to contract is limited the Department had funding to meet the city halfway.
“We estimated six hundred visitors there every day,” said Pierce. “It does see a lot of people coming into the state so our goal is to definitely come up with a long-term solution.”
According to Pierce, the Department owns 628 buildings across the state of Idaho. The rest area is comprised of three buildings.
Lakey and Pierce asked the council for permission to work with city staff in order to further investigate the option of plugging into the sewer.
Councilor Ed Pierson moved to allow the Department to work with city appointed engineering staff, to which Councilor Stuart Grimes seconded. The vote to move forward was unanimous.
