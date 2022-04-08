ONTARIO — Imagine getting into a car accident in a rural area — which most of Malheur County is — and when first responders showed up to help you, they had to wait. Not because they were waiting for assisting agencies, because first, they had to repair their old tools to get them working properly. Alternatively, imagine being in need of CPR and having only one emergency medical technician to provide that — with no assistance from a machine or team member until paramedics arrive. And that could take up to or longer than an hour.
These are some of the situations faced in Malheur County by first responders in outlying areas who go to emergency situations when seconds matter. As explained by Chad Miller, president of Adrian QRU, the majority of those entities have operating budgets so small they cannot regularly afford necessary equipment. As such, they look for help with those purchases.
Quick response units
In those outlying areas such as Adrian, quick response units — or QRUs — are staffed by emergency medical technicians, who provide basic life support until paramedics arrive. In Malheur County, paramedics are based out of Ontario at Treasure Valley Paramedics. On emergency calls, they go out from that hub to meet up with QRU’s or fire departments around the county to provide advanced life support measures.
QRUs might only respond to a couple hundred calls a year, while Treasure Valley Paramedics is averaging 4,000 a year. However, the QRUs are just as critical, as explained by Heather Land, vice president and CFO for Treasure Valley Paramedics. Furthermore, having the tools or current technology to get the job done safely is equally critical, but the money isn’t always available.
“You can’t sustain on 300 calls per year, but there is a huge need in rural areas,” she said.
Land explained that Treasure Valley Paramedics is the only advanced life support agency in the area, providing mutual aid to all the other agencies. Furthermore, she said QRUs operate on their allotted county budget, but paramedics get a per-call medical reimbursement for services. She said that about 80% comes from Medicaid or Medicare, and the reimbursement averages $536 per call nationally.
Land said that’s why Treasure Valley Paramedics Foundation was established. The nonprofit helps provide medical equipment, necessary tools and, even, education and training for quick response units and fire departments that cannot afford it. And those being helped are appreciative.
‘A big deal’
Miller explained that one piece of equipment received in Adrian included a new Philips Cardiac monitor.
“It’s a big deal and will be able to help us, because we run on such a small budget in Malheur County,” he said.
He explained that every household pays $16 per year to the county, which distributes it out. In 2021, Miller said the total was $75,000. This got distributed out to every EMS agency in the county that qualify for funding but not Treasure Valley Paramedics. Adrian’s allocation was about $7,000.
“That pays for fuel, vehicles wear and tear and oil changes,” he said, but noted if they needed a cardiac monitor they would look to the county for help with the purchase.
Fuel prices and an increase in calls is further impacting Adrian’s small budget.
“Our call volume this year is way up,” Miller said.
Some of those have been related to COVID, he said, noting there was also an increase in persons experiencing homelessness living in the area “up and down the river,” who are in varying situations, some due to the pandemic.
“What Heather and the foundation is doing is huge,” Miller said.
This year, Miller has applied for a LUCAS device, which is a mechanical chest compression device. Miller said this is because sometimes only one EMT is on staff and it’s difficult to perform manual chest compressions for a great length of time while waiting for help to arrive. He was in a situation just like that last year, in which he performed CPR for 45 minutes waiting for additional resources from Ontario.
After so many minutes of performing CPR, he said it’s likely an EMT isn’t doing an adequate job anymore. That’s why the LUCAS device make a difference in saving lives.
Additionally, he noted that the fire department was able to get brand new cutters and splitters, tools used to get people out of vehicles in car crashes.
“That was a huge deal here, our set was probably thirty years old, and so old, they would get to an accident scene and the tools wouldn’t work. They had to physically work on tools once to help get a patient out of a car,” Miller said.
The fire department’s budget was so small, it was unable to afford the equipment. Miller said the fact that the agency helps the fire departments, too, “is a big deal,” because they rely on that other agency to cut someone out of a car when needed.
Miller has been an EMT since 2009, having started with Adrian QRU. He previously worked for Treasure Valley Paramedics full-time, but started his own trucking company and has since scaled back to part-time. In addition to that he is on the Adrian QRU and Nyssa Fire Department.
“I enjoy helping the community,” he said.
