First responders are mapping drug overdoses

MALHEUR COUNTY — During his budget message to the Malheur County Budget Committee on Tuesday, Bob Dickenson, director of the Malheur County Ambulance District explained that illicit drugs and overdoses play a significant role in pre-hospital care today and talked about a mapping program being used by first responders.
“Due to the overwhelming increases in drug overdoses, we partner with the Health Department and the Oregon Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking area,” he said.
“We had four fentanyl OD’s just this weekend, and I know one ended up [in the hospital] on a ventilator and Narcan drip,” Dickenson told the committee.
Dickenson gave a brief overview of Overdose Mapping and Application Program, known as ODMAP. He said it provides “near real-time suspected overdose surveillance data to support public safety and public health efforts in mobilizing and immediate response to a sudden increase or spike in overdose events.”
First responders can use the program to upload data in real-time via mobile device, view nationwide trends and receive custom reports.
In speaking with a recently retired major from Idaho State Police, Dickenson said he learned of recent busts of large quantities of fentanyl pills in Oregon.
“When you hear reference to a little blue pill, more than likely it is fentanyl,” he said, adding that often it is a substance that has been laced with fentanyl.
“Some of it is so strong, it is causing incredible respiratory pressure and failure,” Dickenson said. “A lot [of overdose victims] have to have several doses of Narcan and will go to the hospital or refuse services. However, some end up on a ventilator because of a “significant overdose.”
County Commissioner Don Hodge asked Dickenson if he knew where police believe the pills to be coming from, and Dickenson responded “Mexico.” It was also noted that the pills have a high street value, potentially fetching up to several hundred dollars a pill in areas such as Native American Reservations.
With ODMAP, Dickenson said, every time there is an overdose on the system, it will tell if Narcan was used, if someone died or ended up in the hospital and other metrics that are used to create the mapping system. Those systems are commonly used throughout the eastern portion of the country, which used to see more opioid overdoses. As those maps haven’t been used or needed much here until recent years, officials are doing what they can to utilize them “so we can find spikes.”
Dickenson said that current trends point to an increase in overdoses “every three months.”
He further explained that when he was still a paramedic and Narcan was first on the market, the treatment was .4 MG of naloxone, so you didn’t “bring someone out of a high.” However, he noted that now, the fentanyl is so strong that 2 MG and even 4 MG of naloxone — dosage amount — “won’t touch it.”
Individual over-the-counter Narcan nasal spray packs are 4 mg.
