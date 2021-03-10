ONTARIO
The census figures are not available yet, but the process of redrawing Congressional and legislative district boundaries is underway.
The Legislature is hosting a series of hearings in which people can voice their opinions on how the lines are drawn and who will represent them, plus make sure the process is transparent.
Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale urges people to testify.
The first hearings for the Second Congressional District, which takes in eastern Oregon will be today from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The second hearing for the district is slated to be from 1 to 3 p.m. March 20.
People wanting to testify can register by visiting the Oregon Legislature redistrict website or call (833) 588-4500.
