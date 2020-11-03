ONTARIO
The annual Treasure Valley Community College Foundation Gala is happening this week — however, this year marks the first time since it kicked off in 2012 that the event has gone virtual.
Cathy Yasuda, Foundation executive director, in an email on Monday morning, provided a list of the auction items that will be up for bid during the live auction. Items include weekend getaways, homemade pies, a Coach tote bag and much more.
The live auction will be Saturday at 7 p.m., and will be a livestream broadcast that can be accessed through YouTube. The gala is a fundraiser for scholarships for students attending TVCC.
In her email, Yasuda reminded gala-goers about the silent auction that will be happening on Friday, the day before the live auction. She also reminded auction bidders to get a “bling ring” in order to be entered into the Bling Ring Raffle for the chance to choose one of the live auction items before the live auction goes live.
“To purchase your Bling Ring stop by our office! They can also be purchased at Red Apple Market Place, Four River Cultural Center, or on our website: www.tvcc.cc/foundation,” she wrote.
