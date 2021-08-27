ONTARIO — The Malheur County Development Corporation on Thursday held a bid opening for the earthwork and prep for construction at the Treasure Valley Reload Center rail facility, which will be built outside Nyssa, at the Four Rivers Cultural Center.
President/Senior Engineer Brad Baird from Anderson and Perry Associates Inc. conducted the bidding process.
Steve Lindley Contracting Inc. from Union, Oregon came in as the apparent low bidder with a base bid just over $5.19 million, with an additive alternative A of just over $3.3 million, which will only be used if money is available. The main bid is on tracks A and B, which is needed for the project. Track C is for future development, only and if money is available that is what additive alternative A would pay for. This is the first round of four bids that will take place, with the first round coming in under budget.
The second bid will cover the roads and utilities, the third bid will cover the construction of the building and the fourth and final bid will cover the final ballast and rail work. The aforementioned low-bidder has to go through a seven-day review process before final approval.
Once approved the first phase will take by the end of September or the beginning of October, Baird said.
The Oregon Legislature appropriated $26 million for the project; the Oregon Department of Transportation will be the lead agency overseeing the project.
The center will be constructed north of Nyssa along the Union Pacific Railroad and will accept deliveries of agriculture and other products from all over the Treasure Valley that will be loaded on railcars to be shipped to distant markets.
