Fireworks fizzle out: Organizers cancel Ontario’s event to prevent large spectator groups

ONTARIO — Ontario will not be lighting up the night sky with fireworks to celebrate America’s independence this year.
“It is canceled,” said Ontario Chamber of Commerce President and CEO John Breidenbach in a phone interview on Monday morning of Ontario’s annual Fourth of July fireworks display, which is typically launched at the fairgrounds and is coupled by many gatherings of spectators in local parks.
“We can’t take a chance having a mass gathering at the parks.”
Breidenbach said how the safety of the community is a top priority. He also said that the feedback that he has received has ranged from positive to negative, with some of the comments lauding the decision to cancel this year’s festivities.
Reaching out to Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton, the Argus received information regarding safe practices socially and when people are setting off fireworks themselves at home or another location.
“Anytime there is a presence and handling of fireworks there is a fire safety concern,” said Leighton in an email message received on Tuesday morning.
He added that it is his hope that people follow the guidelines given by state and medical professionals regarding social distancing (which includes small gatherings at home), and that he also hopes that this means less use of fireworks in residential areas will be lessened as a result.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.