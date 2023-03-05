Fireman’s ball is Saturday Fundraiser for additional equipment

ONTARIO — Ontario Fire & Rescue will be presenting the annual Ontario Fire 43rd Annual Hawaiian Benefit Dinner and Dance on March 11 at Four Rivers Cultural Center — 676 SW 5th Ave, Ontario. The event starts at 6 p.m. and lasts until midnight.
According to an email received from Charlotte New, administrative assistant for Ontario Fire & Rescue, the event started as a benefit ball on March 1, 1980. It “was created to raise funds for the department for additional equipment needs that the city budget did not cover.”
New continued to describe how over the 43 years since, the event “has evolved into the Ontario Fire Hawaiian Benefit Dinner and Dance.” Attendees are treated to “a night full of live music, great food, lots of auction items” and a dessert auction which she said “gets intense.”
She said that the event grows each year and “we see the community come together and show the department immense, overwhelming support.”
New said that thanks to the donations already received, the department was able to purchase “much needed equipment such as Rehab Truck #125.” She went on to say how this truck replaced the previous #125 “which was also funded by the association.”
“This truck allows us somewhere to monitor responders health on scene and provide shelter from the elements while doing so. Truck 125 is also equipped with a cascade system which allows us to refill SCBA bottles on scene if they run out of air,” she said.
New also outlined another purchase procured by donation funds, Unit 151, a Polaris ranger “that the association purchased and donated to the city to assist with rural firefighting operations.”
She described further, saying, “There have been many other equipment purchases such as the rescue alive which assists with ice rescues, rescue tools for each firefighter, Nomex hoods and much more.”
New said that funds raised by the Benefit also “fund multiple other projects” which include:
• The Burnout Fund. This fund provides financial assistance to victims of house fires;
• Purchasing smoke detectors for those in need in the community;
• Funding training opportunities for our firefighters; and
• Scholarship for Treasure Valley Community College.
