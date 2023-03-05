Fireman’s ball is Saturday Fundraiser for additional equipment

ONTARIO — Ontario Fire & Rescue will be presenting the annual Ontario Fire 43rd Annual Hawaiian Benefit Dinner and Dance on March 11 at Four Rivers Cultural Center — 676 SW 5th Ave, Ontario. The event starts at 6 p.m. and lasts until midnight.

According to an email received from Charlotte New, administrative assistant for Ontario Fire & Rescue, the event started as a benefit ball on March 1, 1980. It “was created to raise funds for the department for additional equipment needs that the city budget did not cover.”



