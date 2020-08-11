BAKER CITY — Multiple area agencies are currently working on containment of the Dry Gulch Fire, which is located about 7 miles north of Richland in Baker County.
As of Monday afternoon, the fire was at about 50% containment and a full containment is expected on Tuesday.
The Bureau of Land Management-Vale District assumed command of the fire on Monday afternoon.
A soft closure is in effect for the area and only primary residents of New Bridge Road are being allowed through due to the suppression efforts. A Level 1 “Get Ready” evacuation notice was issued by the Baker County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Vale BLM, there are five dwellings that are at risk in the area.
The fire began on private property and was reported around 11:30 a.m. Eagle Valley Rural Fire Department was the first to respond. As it spread across other private property and onto Baker Resource Area-managed lands, Vale BLM assumed command. It had reached 300 acres in size by mid-afternoon.
Other agencies supporting the response include Keating Rural Fire Department, Lookout/Glasgow Rural Fire Protection Association, Baker County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Fire Division and the Oregon Department of Forestry Wallowa-Whitman National Forest.
Resources totaled 10 engines, two water tenders, 4 bulldozers, two hand crews and numerous federal air resources, including 3 Small Engine Air Tankers (SEATs) from LaGrande and Vale, and one large air tanker from Redmond.
The fire is known to have been human-caused and is under investigation.
“Conditions are very dry and fire danger is very high to extremely high,” Vale Fire Prevention and Mitigation Specialist Al Crouch said. “Even the slightest spark has the potential for becoming a wildfire.”
Most areas in northeastern Oregon are under some form of fire restrictions. Residents and the public are encouraged to check the fire restrictions in place for their area before starting a fire, smoking outdoors, or using equipment that could cause a spark.
