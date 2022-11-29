Firefighters serve up cinnamon rolls and chili

Payette Fire Department crew members serve bowls of chili and cinnamon rolls to members of the public at the Department’s Open House in 2019. That was the last year the department held its annual fundraiser, due to conditions surrounding COVID-19. This year's event is Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.

 Photo courtesy of Payette Fire Department

PAYETTE — The Payette Fire Department’s annual chili feed charity drive event is  Friday. It will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at the fire department, 600 N. 16 St.

Battalion Chief Cody May-Miller with the Payette Fire Department explained that while this is typically an annual event for the department, it hasn’t happened for the past two years. As with most fundraisers since 2019, event restructuring due to COVID-19 conditions had an impact on in-person gatherings.



