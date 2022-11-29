Firefighters serve up cinnamon rolls and chili

Payette Fire Department crew members serve bowls of chili and cinnamon rolls to members of the public at the Department’s Open House in 2019. That was the last year the department held its annual fundraiser, due to conditions surrounding COVID-19. This year's event is Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.
PAYETTE — The Payette Fire Department’s annual chili feed charity drive event is Friday. It will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at the fire department, 600 N. 16 St.
Battalion Chief Cody May-Miller with the Payette Fire Department explained that while this is typically an annual event for the department, it hasn’t happened for the past two years. As with most fundraisers since 2019, event restructuring due to COVID-19 conditions had an impact on in-person gatherings.
May-Miller said that donations of non-perishable, canned food items and new, unwrapped toys are requested for this charity drive. He said that these goods can be donated “anytime before Monday [Dec. 5],” as this will be when these items will be picked up by representatives from local nonprofit Help Them To Hope for distribution.
As far as food at this event goes, he said that attendees can expect to feast upon chili and cinnamon rolls. May-Miller said that in years past, this event has “usually about 300 plus people.”
Cash donations which are collected by this event will benefit those residents who have been displaced from their homes due to fires.
For additional information on this event, call 208-642-6006.
