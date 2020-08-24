JONESBORO
After it nearly doubled in size on Friday when it grew nearly 23,000 acres, the Indian Creek Fire is estimated at 20% containment as of Sunday evening, according to the latest news release from Brian Gales, incident commander for Pacific Northwest Incident Management Team 13, which has been managing the blaze since Tuesday evening.
With “significant progress” having been made, the release states that nine firefighter crews are now shifting to mop-up and cold trailing operations. The latter of these relates to control of a partly dead fire edge in which firefighters inspect fire lines for heat, ensuring no embers are left smoldering. Mop-up work involves extinguishing or removing burning material so that residual smoke is lessened.
Crews are focusing on the most active flanks of the fire on the west and northeast/east, according to the release, and resources have been divided accordingly.
“Justice Camp outside of Westfall has served as a base for firefighters monitoring and maintaining the fire footprint at night,” the release states.
The cold trailing and mop-up work today is expected to “tie in with the well-established lines around the southeast corner,” according to the release.
“Cave Camp on the western flank is positioned to concentrate on hot spots and protect the Zottto Reservoir,” it reads.
The wildfire, which started near Jonesboro about 9 miles north/northwest of Juntura on the west side of Highway 20, has consumed 49,139 acres of rangeland since it started sometime after noon on Aug. 15.
No roads have been closed, but motorists traveling on Highway 20 between Burns and Vale or along the Harper-Westfall Road, are urged to be cautious and expect to encounter fire traffic including slower-moving heavy equipment and vehicles entering and leaving the roadways from side roads.
As of Sunday there were nine crews, six dozers, nine water tenders, 36 engines and 1 helicopter assigned to the fire, with no accident being reported, according to the release.
Fire managers say the weather forecast is still in “critical burning conditions,” with slight winds expected from the west/southwest today, as well as potential for dry lightning.
