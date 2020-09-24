ONTARIO
A fire that started “either late Monday or early Tuesday” on the other side of Interstate 84 on the island nearby was addressed by firefighters according to Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton in an email received on Wednesday evening.
Leighton stated that the island is privately owned by a local resident who has been “trying to clean up the land and is making large strides.” He also said that the owner has been focusing on the “west side of the railroad tracks.” The fire occurred on the east side of the tracks, according to Leighton, who said that it was burning some “cheat grass along the tracks and in the underbrush.”
This island was previously the site of a controlled burn in late July of this year that prompted calls to Ontario Fire due to the smell of burning undergrowth and dead trees. Responding firefighters assessed the situation and decided to allow that controlled burn to continue as it was on private property and surrounded by water.
Leighton said that crews tried to put out the new blaze on Tuesday, however, there were a few “hot spots” that crews were unable to reach that included some “old railroad ties” that were still smoldering in the areas which were already burned out.
“While we were putting out the fire we had the railroad shut down for a couple of hours. Their staff stated that this did not cause a large inconvenience,” stated Leighton.
He went on to state that crews were unable to determine how the fire started.
“I have walked the burn area and most of the island a couple of times each day this week and many times in the past couple of weeks to keep an eye of the situation. Tonight the property owner and I walked the island and discussed a plan to keep an eye on any hot spots that may still be there,” said Leighton.
He also said that the property owner will continue to monitor this situation.
