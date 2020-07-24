Fire hydrant replacement happens after traffic mishap

ONTARIO — Seeing a broken fire hydrant usually makes a person question where the huge spray of water is that should accompany such a sight.
In a telephone interview on Wednesday morning, Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton, explained more about why there wasn’t a spray of water dousing the sidewalk after a motorist hit a fire hydrant “straight on” on Southwest Fourth Street on Monday afternoon.
“Our fire hydrants are different than others,” said Leighton.
He further explained that because of the freezing temperatures in Ontario, the city’s fire hydrants have a valve that goes down a few feet under the hydrant itself and that valve serves as a type of shut-off mechanism should there be any issues with the hydrant.
Leighton went on to say that hydrants that do hold an amount of water within them are called “wet hydrants,” and do not have the mechanism for shutting off the flow of water like Ontario’s do.
According to City Manager Adam Brown, the cost to replace the hydrant will be billed to the insurance company of the motorist who struck it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.