Malheur County Sheriff's Office

VALE

Dry conditions and high winds were a dangerous mixture on Monday, as another fire has started growing in Malheur County. 

According to the Malheur County Sheriff's Office, there is a wildfire in the area of Highway 201 North between milepost seven and eight. The fire is headed northwest. 

According to the sheriff's office, residents living in the Catfish Junction and Moore's Hollow Road should be prepared to evacuate if the fire continues to grow. 

Tags

Load comments