The back-up crew awaits their opportunity to assist in the basement direct fire attack. The crews would set fires within the house, in order to gain real-life experience through their opportunity to take part in the direct fire attack.
Photo courtesy of Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton
A vacant house in Ontario, at 149 S.W. 2nd St., is burned down in a controlled manner, after area firefighters used the structure for firefighting safety training sessions hosted by the Ontario Fire Department.
Photo submitted by Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton
Local firefighters undergo fire training hosted by the Ontario Fire Department at a vacant house in Ontario, which was donated for that use.
Photo courtesy of Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton
Firefighters discuss the house fire during a session of the fire training, before taking part in various drills.
Photo courtesy of Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton
Local firefighters pause for a brief photo in front of a burning house in Ontario that they were using for training sessions, in order to run a wide variety of drills.
Photo submitted by Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton
ONTARIO — On Jan. 8, the Ontario Fire Department, along with neighboring departments, had the opportunity to conduct a fire training session at a house at 149 S.W. 2nd St. Firefighters were able to run numerous drills covering a wide variety of important firefighting safety topics.
Some of the training consisted of search drills, forcible entry, ventilation, fire attack, pump operator operations, and firefighter rescue, according to Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton.
The house used in the fire training was once owned by a local family, then donated to the Pilgrim Lutheran Church.
The church has future plans for the property and needed the house to be removed, according to Leighton.
As a result, the chief was approached over a year ago about burning the house for practice.
“These houses are some of the best, real-life training we can get,” Leighton wrote in an email to the newspaper on Jan. 14. “They don’t come along very often.”
Various drills began in November, lasting through the entirety of December, and concluding at the beginning of this month.
Following the conclusion of the fire practice on Jan. 8, firefighters burned the remainder of the house down in a controlled manner.
