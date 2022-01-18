Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

ONTARIO — On Jan. 8, the Ontario Fire Department, along with neighboring departments, had the opportunity to conduct a fire training session at a house at 149 S.W. 2nd St. Firefighters were able to run numerous drills covering a wide variety of important firefighting safety topics.

Some of the training consisted of search drills, forcible entry, ventilation, fire attack, pump operator operations, and firefighter rescue, according to Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton.

The house used in the fire training was once owned by a local family, then donated to the Pilgrim Lutheran Church.

The church has future plans for the property and needed the house to be removed, according to Leighton.

As a result, the chief was approached over a year ago about burning the house for practice.

“These houses are some of the best, real-life training we can get,” Leighton wrote in an email to the newspaper on Jan. 14. “They don’t come along very often.”

Various drills began in November, lasting through the entirety of December, and concluding at the beginning of this month.

Following the conclusion of the fire practice on Jan. 8, firefighters burned the remainder of the house down in a controlled manner.

Tags

Load comments