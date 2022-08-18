A single-engine air tanker based out of the Bureau of Land Management’s SEAT base at the Ontario Municipal Airport dumps fire retardant on the 362 Fire near Moore’s Hollow on Interstate 84 on Wednesday afternoon.
Ground crews were fighting the blaze with engines on the ground, while getting assistance from their colleagues in the sky. The fire was reported at about 5 p.m. and was contained and controlled shortly before 9 p.m., burning a total of 3 acres.
A single-engine air tanker based out of the Bureau of Land Management’s SEAT base at the Ontario Municipal Airport dumps fire retardant on the 362 Fire near Moore’s Hollow on Interstate 84 on Wednesday afternoon.
Photos courtesy Vale District BLM
Ground crews were fighting the blaze with engines on the ground, while getting assistance from their colleagues in the sky. The fire was reported at about 5 p.m. and was contained and controlled shortly before 9 p.m., burning a total of 3 acres.
ONTARIO — An air attack by the Bureau of Land Management - Vale District on a fire between Ontario and Huntington on Wednesday evening aided ground crews in quickly extinguishing a fire.
Larisa Bogardus, public affairs officer for the Vale District BLM, provided an update via email on Wednesday evening.
She said the fire was reported at about 5 p.m. on the westbound side of Interstate 84 at Moores Hollow. Dubbed the 362 Fire, crews had it contained and controlled by 8:50 p.m.
Bogardus said that in addition to engines on scene, they “dropped” single-engine air tankers on the fire. Pilots were flying those planes out of the BLM’s SEAT base at the Ontario Municipal Airport, where they also came back to reload with fire retardant before heading back out to the fire.
The fire’s name is likely from mile marker 362 on I-84, which is just north of Moores Hollow Road.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.