ONTARIO — An air attack by the Bureau of Land Management - Vale District on a fire between Ontario and Huntington on Wednesday evening aided ground crews in quickly extinguishing a fire.

Larisa Bogardus, public affairs officer for the Vale District BLM, provided an update via email on Wednesday evening.



