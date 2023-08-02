Volunteer Fire Crew Associate Marty Heisig helps a young fairgoer down from the upper floor of Ontario Fire & Rescue’s “smokehouse” during the Malheur County Fair Tuesday afternoon. The house is part of the department’s fire safety education program, with fire crews visiting local elementary schools to reinforce fire safety habits during the school year.
Inside of the smokehouse, wall art reminds children and other participants to plan ahead in case of a fire in their home. As the message on the wall states, check your smoke alarms — especially if they’re 'chirping.'
Ontario Fire & Rescue Part-time Firefighter Tom Davis, Administrative Assistant Charlotte Key and Associate Marty Heisig gather at a central meeting point as part of their fire education program. Where’s your emergency meeting point?
Corey Evan photos | Argus Observer
ONTARIO — When one thinks about the Malheur County Fair, they would not be wrong to see it being about livestock shows, photography contests, carnival rides and food faire. But it’s also a great way to see how to stay cool about fire safety.
Crews with Ontario Fire & Rescue hosted a fire safety education display for local children — known by crews as a “smokehouse” — Tuesday afternoon, which simulates how to escape a burning building. Participants were shown a video on what to do in the event of a fire in their home or a public space, then got to practice how to escape for themselves.
Simulated “smoke” and artwork on the smoke house’s walls illustrates how quickly smoke spreads during a fire. As participants practice an evacuation from its upstairs area, a volunteer waits for them at the bottom to ensure they make it out safe and report to their designated meeting place — a mailbox with house number “911” on it.
“[It is] to train kids to have a home escape plan, so that they can leave a house safely if there’s a fire,” said Charlotte New, an administrative assistant for Ontario Fire & Rescue. “We teach them that they can’t go out the door, so they come out the window and then down the ladder.”
Crews at Ontario Fire & Rescue have conducted this program for more than 10 years, according to New. Following are safety tips the program emphasizes in the event of a fire.
• Stay low, beneath smoke
• Have more than one way out of your home
• Have a family meeting place
“It’s just to bring it home that they need to have two different exits. When they come out, they come to a meeting spot.”
The training also featured a lesson on how to stop, drop and roll in the event their clothing catches on fire. The main takeaway New hopes participants take is to make safety a habit.
“We go to the schools and teach first grade and second grade every year. I think just having that repetition just helps it to become second nature.And hopefully if they ever did have a fire, they can get out of it safe.”
