ONTARIO — When one thinks about the Malheur County Fair, they would not be wrong to see it being about livestock shows, photography contests, carnival rides and food faire. But it’s also a great way to see how to stay cool about fire safety.

Crews with Ontario Fire & Rescue hosted a fire safety education display for local children — known by crews as a “smokehouse” — Tuesday afternoon, which simulates how to escape a burning building. Participants were shown a video on what to do in the event of a fire in their home or a public space, then got to practice how to escape for themselves.



