Fire crews save a comic book collection from burning up in house fire

Ontario Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire in the 1300 block of Southwest 12th Street on Saturday afternoon. The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damages to the home.

 Brad Bailey, file | Argus Observer

ONTARIO

An important comic book collection was saved from going up in flames on Saturday during a house fire in the 1300 block of Southwest 12th Street in Ontario; unfortunately the house has about $50,000 in damages.

That information was included in an email update from Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton on Sunday night.

The fire was reported shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday.

Leighton said when firefighters arrived on scene “there was heavy fire in an attached storage room on the back of the house and fire in the single car garage as well.”

The tenants are a father and son, the latter of which was the only one home at the time he smelled and saw smoke at the back of the house.

“So he got the family dog and went out the front door to get help,” he said.

According to Leighton, the fire spread from the garage into the house’s attic where it stopped. However, due to fire streams, the ceiling in half of the house fell.

“Hopefully the occupants belongings and furniture are salvageable because fire crews placed salvage covers over the items before the water was applied,” Leighton said, adding, “the firefighters were able to remove and save an important comic book collection for the occupant.”

Crews had the blaze under control by 3:10 p.m., and cleared the scene by 5 p.m. Through their investigation, fire officials believe the fire was “electrically caused.”

Ontario Fire received mutual aid from Fruitland Fire Department, which provided a fire engine and crew and a chief officer.

The family is being assisted by the Red Cross, Leighton said.

Tags

Load comments