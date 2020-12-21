Fire crews save a comic book collection from burning up in house fire

ONTARIO
An important comic book collection was saved from going up in flames on Saturday during a house fire in the 1300 block of Southwest 12th Street in Ontario; unfortunately the house has about $50,000 in damages.
That information was included in an email update from Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton on Sunday night.
The fire was reported shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday.
Leighton said when firefighters arrived on scene “there was heavy fire in an attached storage room on the back of the house and fire in the single car garage as well.”
The tenants are a father and son, the latter of which was the only one home at the time he smelled and saw smoke at the back of the house.
“So he got the family dog and went out the front door to get help,” he said.
According to Leighton, the fire spread from the garage into the house’s attic where it stopped. However, due to fire streams, the ceiling in half of the house fell.
“Hopefully the occupants belongings and furniture are salvageable because fire crews placed salvage covers over the items before the water was applied,” Leighton said, adding, “the firefighters were able to remove and save an important comic book collection for the occupant.”
Crews had the blaze under control by 3:10 p.m., and cleared the scene by 5 p.m. Through their investigation, fire officials believe the fire was “electrically caused.”
Ontario Fire received mutual aid from Fruitland Fire Department, which provided a fire engine and crew and a chief officer.
The family is being assisted by the Red Cross, Leighton said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.