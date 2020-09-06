VALE
Youth fire camp crew workers returned after completing their out-of-state assignments on Thursday afternoon, arriving and unloading equipment at the Bureau of Land Management-Vale District’s office.
Larisa Bogardus, public affairs officer for Vale BLM, explained in an email how the kids that participate in the camp crew program are usually 16 to 17 years of age and “most of them are local.”
Tom Cuellar, BLM Snake River Valley firefighters coordinator, took the time to explain more about the camp crew program, saying that while the SRV was established in 1963, the camp crew program is in its 16th year.
He said the kids who make up these crews provide support to firefighters from the incident command post.
“The kids have built a strong reputation,” said Cuellar, “These kids know how to work.”
He said there were three camp crews this year, but because the COVID-19 pandemic “affected operations” none of the kids were allowed to go without parents’ permission.
Cuellar said that high school students interested in applying to the program need to go to iMatchSkills, a website from Worksource Oregon that allows users to create a profile and apply for camp crew positions.
‘A lot of hours, with good pay and less sleep’
Camp crews were returning from Evanston, Wyoming and Sisters, Oregon. The Argus caught up with some of the crew bosses to find out more.
Robin Robbins is in her third year as crew boss and said she got into this profession after previously working as a contract vehicle driver. Her brother has been working with the BLM since the age of 18.
“It’s a good stepping stone if you want to get into forest management,” said Robbins.
Robbins’ crew was in Sisters for 14 days plus two days’ worth of travel time.
Another crew boss, Tim McPheeters, said that the camp crew attend to supplies which arrive on semi-trailers and requires members of the crew to get a forklift in order to unload the goods. He said the supply unit provides items like “ice, Gatorade and water” to firefighters.
Ryan Robinson, one of the camp crew members, told the newspaper that he got into this line of work because his dad has worked for the field resource department for 27 years. Robinson described what it was like for him to be out in the wilderness with the BLM crews.
“A lot of hours, with good pay and less sleep,” said Robinson.
Another camp crew member, Daisy Estrada Garza, told the newspaper that this is her second year.
“Yeah, I’ll probably do it next year,” stated Estrada Garza.
Crew boss Robbins, said that a typical shift out in the field can last up to 16 hours.
“I get home and sleep for 12 hours,” said Robbins with a laugh.
