ONTARIO — For the second time in as many months, community members stood around near twilight hours watching firefighters from multiple agencies trying to extinguish a fire at a local church on Friday. This time it was in the morning and the location was the Idaho-Oregon Buddhist Temple on Southeast Fourth Street in Ontario.
It does not appear the meetinghouse will suffer the same “total loss” fate that was the outcome of a fire that ripped through the historic New Plymouth Baptist Church on the evening of May 15. However, like the Baptist Church, the cause of the fire at the Buddhist Temple was likely electrical.
According to Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton in a phone interview on Friday afternoon, the Oregon State Fire Marshal helped him conduct the investigation.
“We’re pretty sure it was electrical. They had some overloaded extension cords with quite a bit of load all plugged into one outlet,” he said.
This included some larger appliances which draw higher amps, such as freezers and a refrigerator and other small appliances, Leighton said.
Ontario Fire Department had 13 firefighters on the blaze and also was assisted by Fruitland and Payette fire departments, which arrived with engines.
Leighton said when his crew arrived on scene at about 7:45 a.m. with multiple trucks, they were “fighting heavy heat and smoke in the basement, where the fire was.”
He said that while there was quite a bit of damage from the fire to the basement, the upstairs had no structural damage, just smoke. And he was grateful for that.
“Upstairs is the stuff they have that is really important to them, and [aside from smoke damage], it was in good shape,” he said. “I was really glad that was able to be saved.”
This includes such items as an ornate shrine and sanctuary.
It is worth noting that this happened hours after the community awoke to the news that Japan’s former Prime Minster Shinzo Abe was assassinated. It is being widely reported by global news outlets that Abe was shot late Thursday while giving a speech during a campaign event in the city of Nara, our time, and died from those wounds early Friday morning.
Local members of the Japanese-American community expressed their shock over the situation this morning.
Cathy Yasuda, stated that she had even received an email from Oregon U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley’s aid on Friday morning, who had heard about the situation and wanted to know if it was thought in any way to be a hate crime. She said she didn’t believe it to be having spoken with Mike Iseri, spokesman and co-president of the temple, nearby the temple while firefighters worked to stop the blaze.
Iseri told Yasuda that when he went to the sanctuary, it was secure with doors locked and no broken windows and smoke already billowing out.
In an interview with the newspaper Friday morning, Iseri said he got a call from the alarm company at about 7:40 a.m. He told them it was probably a false alarm and that he was headed there.
Upon seeing smoke from the side of the building in the alley and more near the back of the building, Iseri called 911, saying first responders were there quickly.
He said the alarm at the church doesn’t have smoke and fire detection, but the intrusion system has motion sensors, saying he expected the smoke triggered them.
Iseri also said it hadn’t likely been burning that long, as he’d been by the facility at about 5:15 a.m. that morning and everything was clear.
“Anyway, [I’m] thankful for an alarm system, thankful for the fire department,” he said. “Honestly, we didn’t have people inside, so all things considered we couldn’t be luckier.”
As to what needs to be done next, there is “just a huge mess to clean up now,” Iseri said.
Those who attend services at the temple have only been going once a month for now as they have been trying to ease their way back into things following the COVID-19 pandemic.
“And wouldn’t you know this week is our July service,” Iseri said. “That’s not going to happen. Of course, we could move it outside. Honestly, maybe that’s what we ought to do, just a demonstration of resilience.”
The Buddhist Temple has been a fixture in the community since 1947. Japanese Nite Festivals celebrating Japanese culture, honoring ancestors and sharing Shin Buddhist teachings, known as Obon festivals, took place in late summer near the church or elsewhere in the town annually from 1946 through 2019 until COVID-19 disrupted the annual gatherings in 2020.
Ontario has ties to Japan, with Osakasayama as a Sister City, but more importantly it has ties due to the many Japanese-Americans who live in the Western Treasure Valley. Many came to the area, or are offspring of those who did, during World War II, when they were interned in farm labor camps.
Yasuda’s father was among those second-generation Japanese Americans who served in various capacities for the 100th Infantry Battalion, Military Intelligence Service and the 442nd Regimental Combat Team during the war while their families remained incarcerated in one of the various internment camps throughout the U.S.
While she does not attend church at the Buddhist Temple, Yasuda expressed gratitude that the damage to the important cultural tie wasn’t extensive.
“The temple is absolutely gorgeous and the sanctuary,” she said. “To think about losing any of that, it would have been a sad, sad situation. We’re so glad it wasn’t worse.”
According to the temple’s website, the original temple was dedicated in 1947. But as membership increased, officials made the decision to build closer to town and land was purchased on the East side of Ontario where, at that time, a majority of the Japanese businesses and homes were located. Groundbreaking ceremonies were held in January 1952, with the dedication of the new temple taking place in February 1959.
