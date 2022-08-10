PICTURE 1

Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton, right, shakes the hand of Firefighter Jordan Watts as he hands him a red helmet. The helmet signifies him as a career firefighter. Watts has been a relief firefighter for more than six years for the department; however is now an official employee. His position is the ninth at the department, and Leighton noted this is the first time ever the department has had that many employees. The position will help reduce overtime coverages and overlapping calls for the department, according to the chief.

ONTARIO — “This is a really special day for us,” Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton said during a presentation before the Ontario City Council during its meeting on Tuesday.

During special action, the chief introduced his newest staffers, which included conducting a pinning ceremony for one who has reached the status of “career firefighter.”



