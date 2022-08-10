Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton, right, shakes the hand of Firefighter Jordan Watts as he hands him a red helmet. The helmet signifies him as a career firefighter. Watts has been a relief firefighter for more than six years for the department; however is now an official employee. His position is the ninth at the department, and Leighton noted this is the first time ever the department has had that many employees. The position will help reduce overtime coverages and overlapping calls for the department, according to the chief.
ONTARIO — “This is a really special day for us,” Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton said during a presentation before the Ontario City Council during its meeting on Tuesday.
During special action, the chief introduced his newest staffers, which included conducting a pinning ceremony for one who has reached the status of “career firefighter.”
Before introducing the newest staff member, Leighton thanked those who made it possible to hire a ninth person, stating that Ontario Fire and Rescue has never had nine personnel before. He said the council and Rural Fire District were supportive and that former city manager Adam Brown and Finance Director Kari Ott had worked the numbers to make it happen.
Leighton said the call volume has increased so much for the department that they are having overlapping calls and problems with shift coverage. A ninth person will “help us greatly cover and reduce some of our overtime coverages.”
Charlotte New isn’t the ninth position; as she is replacing the department’s assistant of several years who is going to work for the police department.
New brings “great attributes” as a former dispatcher, which will help improve the department’s response time, Leighton said, noting that she was already “on top of things” with how the system works and how to make improvements.
“Thank you and welcome, Charlotte,” he said to a round of applause from those in the council chambers.
Joining as a ninth staff member is Jordan Watts, who was born and raised in Ontario and owns a local business with his father. According to Leighton, Watts has been with Ontario Fire for more than six years as a relief firefighter.
He described the man as a “great asset and great addition to our family. I say family because that’s what we are, is family.”
Leighton then presented Watts with a special helmet, which also drew a round of applause. The color of the helmet signifies his experience in the field.
“When you are a relief worker as he’s been for the last few years, or a part-time firefighter, you have a yellow helmet. When you become a career firefighter, you move up to a red helmet,” the chief said.
As such, when firefighters are responding to an emergency, crew members look for the leaders and can quickly identify them based on the color of their helmet.
During the presentation, Watts was surrounded by his children and his wife, Ashley, who placed the pin on his shirt.
Saying it was a huge honor, the chief thanked New and Watts for joining the department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.