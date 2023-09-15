ONTARIO — A broiler fire at Rusty’s Pancake & Steakhouse at 14 NW 1st St in Ontario was cause to summon Ontario Fire & Rescue to the scene on the morning of Sept. 15.
In a phone interview with Chief Clint Benson, the newspaper learned more about this incident.
Chief Benson said that the call, a 10-58 — Direct traffic, was in response to a broiler which had caught fire and was subsequently extinguished. He continued by explaining that crews shut off the gas to the building to prevent further incidents.
Benson noted that the restaurant’s exhaust system “kicked a lot of the smoke out” which is why large plumes of white smoke could be seen issuing from the building. He said that the system was “really doing its job.”
“There was 30 seconds where I was thinking, ‘Oh no, not Rusty’s,’” stated Benson.
He said that this call is considered a “minor incident” and that there were no injuries to staff, patrons or firefighters.
“Rusty’s crew did a great job of evacuating the building,” explained Benson.
The chief said that regardless of the successful evacuation, the Fire & Rescue crew “always do a thorough search” with incidents such as these and that the building was clear.
He also said that the restaurant would be closed until the broiler is fixed and a contractor makes an assessment, however, “the bar is still open.” This determination was made following a standard safety and air quality check.
“We have a great crew, I always say that,” said Benson.
He informed the newspaper that that morning the department was “running a two-person shift” and he estimated that within minutes “there were ten firefighters” on the scene.
“I have to give props to my crew, they did an excellent job,” stated Benson.
Rusty’s Pancake & Steakhouse has been part of the Ontario dining landscape since 1977.
