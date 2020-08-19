ONTARIO
Malheur County residents and others who reside in the legislative districts of State Sen. Lynn Findley and Reps. Mark Owen and Daniel Bonham are invited to join them in a virtual town hall Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
This will be the eighth conversation by the three lawmakers with their constituents from their homes. Findley served Senate District 30, which combines Owen’s House District 60, formerly served by Findley, and Bonham’s adjoining House District 59.
The trio will be talking about the recent special session, school reopenings and will be taking questions and comments from their constituents.
Questions can be submitted in advance when registering to participate in the town hall or via the Q & A chat option.
