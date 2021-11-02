ONTARIO — Over 20 people attended Oregon Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, community coffee at the Plaza Inn Restaurant in Ontario early Monday morning.
Also in attendance were city of Ontario Mayor Riley Hill and Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolf.
Among the topics addressed were voter integrity, and the roundabout being proposed by the Oregon Department of Transportation, ODOT, at Cairo Junction, that would replace the T configuration that is currently in place.
The roundabout is part of an ODOT project to improve U.S. Highway 20 as a freight route and restricted to some trucks because of the curves in the Malheur River canyon, between Harper Junction and Juntura.
The project would also include a parking area along the Yturri beltway for trucks pulling off the freeway when it is shut down.
Two people asked what Findley was doing in trying to stop the project from going forward.
Findley responded he has talked with ODOT about the roundabout and that ODOT had promised to hold public hearings, but Findley said they had not held any as of yet.
One of the two then responded that ODOT did hold a public hearing, but only to give an “explanation” of why they would do it and did not receive any public comment.
Findley responded by saying ODOT’s “Explanation is not good enough.”
One woman asked how the state of Oregon was going to have voter integrity.
Findley said, “We’re not,” and that the problem was that under the state of Oregon’s Motor Voter law when a ballot is postmarked by 11:59 p.m. on election day, it is counted, which Findley said was “wrong.”
He said the law was “A great way to inject mischief into the voting process.”
He also said that there are some “great county clerks” in the state of Oregon and that they “do an incredible job.”
Findley said “We [lawmakers] made this stupid law and we got to unmake this stupid law,” but said that due to the imbalance of power in the legislator it’s hard to affect a lot of change.
