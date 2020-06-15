Find out the do’s and don’ts of PPP on Tuesday morning

ONTARIO — TVCC’s Small Business Development Center will join the Small Business Administration and the Idaho Women’s Business Center from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to provide a free webinar regarding loan forgiveness on the Payroll Protection Plan.
This information was announced on Saturday in an email from Malheur County Economic Development.
PPP is part of the federal government’s relief package for businesses the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
The webinar is free and is encouraged for those who have received PPP funding. It will be presented by members of SBA’s Boise office, including Shannon Madsen, deputy director, and Gregory Yerxa, lending specialist, according to the email. The duo will share information aimed at helping business owners navigate the PPP loan forgiveness process.
“Understanding exactly what information the SBA requires in the application will help ensure your loan will be forgiven,” reads the email.
“We will help guide you to spend the money the right way/account for it correctly so most or all will be forgiven,” reads the online registration page.
Providing additional insight during the webinar will be Ruth Schwartz, a business consultant with the Idaho Small Business Development Center, and Dallas Millington, a CPA and partner at Millington & Co CPA’s.
